 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for TSport 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s TSport 200 qualifying on Friday, July 29 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Christian Eckes, driver of the #98 Curb Records Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Indiana this weekend for its events. The Camping World Truck Series will be in action as it runs the TSport 200 on Friday, July 29. The race starts at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, with qualifying being held earlier at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The race and qualifying will be held at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. It is a .686-mile oval-shaped circuit where the drivers will complete 200 laps. The truck series will run a one-lap qualifier. All trucks will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. Once it is completed, all drivers will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be determined, with the fastest driver awarded the pole position.

How to watch qualifying for the TSport 200

Date: Friday, July 29
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

2022 TSport 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Kaz Grala 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Blaine Perkins 9
5 Spencer Boyd 12
6 Johnny Sauter 13
7 Tanner Gray 15
8 Tyler Ankrum 16
9 Taylor Gray 17
10 Chandler Smith 18
11 Derek Kraus 19
12 20
13 Austin Wayne Self 22
14 Grant Enfinger 23
15 Jack Wood 24
16 Matt DiBenedetto 25
17 Chris Hacker 30
18 Josh Reaume 33
19 Jake Garcia 35
20 Zane Smith 38
21 Dean Thompson 40
22 Chad Chastain 41
23 Carson Hocevar 42
24 Blake Lothian 43
25 Kris Wright 44
26 Lawless Alan 45
27 Corey Heim 51
28 Stewart Friesen 52
29 Timmy Hill 56
30 Chase Purdy 61
31 Layne Riggs 62
32 Ty Majeski 66
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Colby Howard 91
35 Christian Eckes 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Nation