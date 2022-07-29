How to watch NASCAR qualifying for TSport 200 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR heads to Indiana this weekend for its events. The Camping World Truck Series will be in action as it runs the TSport 200 on Friday, July 29. The race starts at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, with qualifying being held earlier at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The race and qualifying will be held at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. It is a .686-mile oval-shaped circuit where the drivers will complete 200 laps. The truck series will run a one-lap qualifier. All trucks will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. Once it is completed, all drivers will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be determined, with the fastest driver awarded the pole position.

How to watch qualifying for the TSport 200

Date: Friday, July 29

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.