Qualifying results, full starting lineup for the TSport 200 Truck race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will run its next race on Friday, July 29. The Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana will play host to the TSport 200 at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, but qualifying will take place earlier at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both qualifying and the race will air on FS1.

The truck series will run a one-lap qualifier around the .686-mile circuit. All trucks will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. Once completed, all drivers will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be determined, with the fastest driver awarded the pole position.

This race returns to the Truck Series calendar for the first time since 2009. In 2011, the race was won by Timothy Peters in 1:38:49. Ron Hornaday Jr. has the most wins at this race with four. He won in 1997, 2007, 2009 and 2010. Most of the racing field this year won’t have participated in this race before.

Here is the full field for Friday’s TSport 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.