 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Qualifying results, full starting lineup for the TSport 200 Truck race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

We’ve got the full racing order for Friday’s TSport 200 truck race as qualifying wraps.

By TeddyRicketson
Jesse Little, driver of the #20 Shriners Childrens Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will run its next race on Friday, July 29. The Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana will play host to the TSport 200 at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, but qualifying will take place earlier at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both qualifying and the race will air on FS1.

The truck series will run a one-lap qualifier around the .686-mile circuit. All trucks will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. Once completed, all drivers will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be determined, with the fastest driver awarded the pole position.

This race returns to the Truck Series calendar for the first time since 2009. In 2011, the race was won by Timothy Peters in 1:38:49. Ron Hornaday Jr. has the most wins at this race with four. He won in 1997, 2007, 2009 and 2010. Most of the racing field this year won’t have participated in this race before.

Here is the full field for Friday’s TSport 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 TSport 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Kaz Grala 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Blaine Perkins 9
5 Spencer Boyd 12
6 Johnny Sauter 13
7 Tanner Gray 15
8 Tyler Ankrum 16
9 Taylor Gray 17
10 Chandler Smith 18
11 Derek Kraus 19
12 20
13 Austin Wayne Self 22
14 Grant Enfinger 23
15 Jack Wood 24
16 Matt DiBenedetto 25
17 Chris Hacker 30
18 Josh Reaume 33
19 Jake Garcia 35
20 Zane Smith 38
21 Dean Thompson 40
22 Chad Chastain 41
23 Carson Hocevar 42
24 Blake Lothian 43
25 Kris Wright 44
26 Lawless Alan 45
27 Corey Heim 51
28 Stewart Friesen 52
29 Timmy Hill 56
30 Chase Purdy 61
31 Layne Riggs 62
32 Ty Majeski 66
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Colby Howard 91
35 Christian Eckes 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Nation