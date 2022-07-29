 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the TSport 200 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the TSport 200 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

By TeddyRicketson
Grant Enfinger, driver of the #23 Autoparts4less.com/ChampionPowerEquip Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads back to the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the first time since 2011. The TSport 200 returns on Friday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Timothy Peters is the reigning winner from the 2011 race when he won in a time of 1:38:49. Due to the 10-yer hiatus, most of the drivers in this year’s field will not have competed at an iteration of this race before.

How to watch the TSport 200

Date: Friday, July 29
Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the TSport 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

