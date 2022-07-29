How to watch the TSport 200 Truck race, via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads back to the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the first time since 2011. The TSport 200 returns on Friday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Timothy Peters is the reigning winner from the 2011 race when he won in a time of 1:38:49. Due to the 10-yer hiatus, most of the drivers in this year’s field will not have competed at an iteration of this race before.

How to watch the TSport 200

Date: Friday, July 29

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the TSport 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.