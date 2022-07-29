Projecting the cut line for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The PGA TOUR tees off the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday at 6:45 a.m. ET from the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

Going into the second round, it’s Tony Finau at the top of the leaderboard after shooting an 8-under 64 on Thursday. Finau, who is currently the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at +360, is looking for back-to-back wins on the TOUR, joined at the top by Taylor Pendrith (+800), who also shot a 64. Michael Thompson, Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Lee Hodges and Matt Wallace all shot six-under 66 in the first round.

Going low in the Motor City.



The first trios tee off on Friday at 6:45 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning at 12:10 p.m. ET. It should be about 3 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Rocket Mortgage Classic as of now?

Coming soon.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Coming soon.