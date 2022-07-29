 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off at 7:35 a.m. ET on Saturday at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on July 29, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Canada’s Taylor Pendrith holds a one-shot lead over last week’s PGA TOUR winner Tony Finau as we head to Moving Day at the Detroit Golf Club.

Pendrith opened on the not-super challenging course with rounds of 64 and 65 to sit at -15 after 36 holes. The PGA TOUR scoring record of -31 under par set by Ernie Els at Kapalua in 2003 is certainly in play for those at the top of the leaderboard, with Finau the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook having +165 odds as of now. Pendrith is the second choice at +240.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. PGA TOUR Live will cover every shot beginning at 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., with the Golf Channel picking up from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on television, and CBS handling the end of the day from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:00 PM Taylor Pendrith Tony Finau
1:50 PM Lee Hodges Cameron Young
1:40 PM Russell Henley Stewart Cink
1:30 PM Sahith Theegala Adam Scott
1:20 PM Stephan Jaeger Si Woo Kim
1:10 PM Patrick Cantlay Scott Stallings
12:55 PM Richy Werenski Charley Hoffman
12:45 PM Sam Ryder Zach Johnson
12:35 PM John Huh Austin Smotherman
12:25 PM Justin Lower Callum Tarren
12:15 PM Adam Svensson Chris Kirk
12:05 PM Wyndham Clark Michael Thompson
11:55 AM Matt Wallace Brandon Wu
11:45 AM Sung Kang Brendan Steele
11:30 AM Seth Reeves KK Limbhasut
11:20 AM Taylor Moore Danny Willett
11:10 AM Austin Cook Kiradech Aphibarnrat
11:00 AM Kurt Kitayama Nick Watney
10:50 AM Adam Hadwin Bo Hoag
10:40 AM Ryan Brehm Webb Simpson
10:30 AM Jason Day Jhonattan Vegas
10:20 AM Roger Sloan Vince Whaley
10:05 AM Tyler Duncan Max Homa
9:55 AM J.J. Spaun Cameron Tringale
9:45 AM Troy Merritt Kevin Streelman
9:35 AM Wesley Bryan Bo Van Pelt
9:25 AM Doc Redman Patrick Rodgers
9:15 AM Patton Kizzire Luke Donald
9:05 AM Hayden Buckley Ben Martin
8:55 AM Henrik Norlander Beau Hossler
8:40 AM David Lipsky Rory Sabbatini
8:30 AM Will Zalatoris Trey Mullinax
8:20 AM Keegan Bradley Joohyung Kim
8:10 AM Chris Gotterup Cam Davis
8:00 AM Nate Lashley William McGirt
7:50 AM Cameron Champ David Lingmerth
7:40 AM Russell Knox Peter Malnati
7:35 AM Chris Naegel

