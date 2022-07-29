Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Canada’s Taylor Pendrith holds a one-shot lead over last week’s PGA TOUR winner Tony Finau as we head to Moving Day at the Detroit Golf Club.
Pendrith opened on the not-super challenging course with rounds of 64 and 65 to sit at -15 after 36 holes. The PGA TOUR scoring record of -31 under par set by Ernie Els at Kapalua in 2003 is certainly in play for those at the top of the leaderboard, with Finau the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook having +165 odds as of now. Pendrith is the second choice at +240.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. PGA TOUR Live will cover every shot beginning at 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., with the Golf Channel picking up from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on television, and CBS handling the end of the day from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:00 PM
|Taylor Pendrith
|Tony Finau
|1:50 PM
|Lee Hodges
|Cameron Young
|1:40 PM
|Russell Henley
|Stewart Cink
|1:30 PM
|Sahith Theegala
|Adam Scott
|1:20 PM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Si Woo Kim
|1:10 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Scott Stallings
|12:55 PM
|Richy Werenski
|Charley Hoffman
|12:45 PM
|Sam Ryder
|Zach Johnson
|12:35 PM
|John Huh
|Austin Smotherman
|12:25 PM
|Justin Lower
|Callum Tarren
|12:15 PM
|Adam Svensson
|Chris Kirk
|12:05 PM
|Wyndham Clark
|Michael Thompson
|11:55 AM
|Matt Wallace
|Brandon Wu
|11:45 AM
|Sung Kang
|Brendan Steele
|11:30 AM
|Seth Reeves
|KK Limbhasut
|11:20 AM
|Taylor Moore
|Danny Willett
|11:10 AM
|Austin Cook
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|11:00 AM
|Kurt Kitayama
|Nick Watney
|10:50 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|Bo Hoag
|10:40 AM
|Ryan Brehm
|Webb Simpson
|10:30 AM
|Jason Day
|Jhonattan Vegas
|10:20 AM
|Roger Sloan
|Vince Whaley
|10:05 AM
|Tyler Duncan
|Max Homa
|9:55 AM
|J.J. Spaun
|Cameron Tringale
|9:45 AM
|Troy Merritt
|Kevin Streelman
|9:35 AM
|Wesley Bryan
|Bo Van Pelt
|9:25 AM
|Doc Redman
|Patrick Rodgers
|9:15 AM
|Patton Kizzire
|Luke Donald
|9:05 AM
|Hayden Buckley
|Ben Martin
|8:55 AM
|Henrik Norlander
|Beau Hossler
|8:40 AM
|David Lipsky
|Rory Sabbatini
|8:30 AM
|Will Zalatoris
|Trey Mullinax
|8:20 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Joohyung Kim
|8:10 AM
|Chris Gotterup
|Cam Davis
|8:00 AM
|Nate Lashley
|William McGirt
|7:50 AM
|Cameron Champ
|David Lingmerth
|7:40 AM
|Russell Knox
|Peter Malnati
|7:35 AM
|Chris Naegel