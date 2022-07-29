Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Canada’s Taylor Pendrith holds a one-shot lead over last week’s PGA TOUR winner Tony Finau as we head to Moving Day at the Detroit Golf Club.

Pendrith opened on the not-super challenging course with rounds of 64 and 65 to sit at -15 after 36 holes. The PGA TOUR scoring record of -31 under par set by Ernie Els at Kapalua in 2003 is certainly in play for those at the top of the leaderboard, with Finau the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook having +165 odds as of now. Pendrith is the second choice at +240.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. PGA TOUR Live will cover every shot beginning at 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., with the Golf Channel picking up from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on television, and CBS handling the end of the day from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.