Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Friday, July 29

There is a full schedule of baseball games for the MLB slate on Friday, July 29. It will be a busy night with all teams in action and no game starting ahead of 6:40 p.m. ET. The Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds get the day started from Great American Ballpark, with southpaw Mike Minor scheduled to throw first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, July 29

Alek Manoah to record a win (-140)

Manoah heads into Friday’s game with a 11-4 record and a 2.24 ERA. He has the third-best record and fifth-best ERA in the league. Manoah has earned the win in each of his last two starts. He has been having a great season and, with a plus-matchup against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, should pick up his third win in a row.

Nolan Arenado over 0.5 hits (-275)

Arenado is mashing the ball this year hitting .296 with 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 59 RBI through 91 games. He wasn’t active for the team’s recent series against the Toronto Blue Jays but should be back as this series against the Washington Nationals begins on Friday. Arenado has had success against Nationals veteran pitcher Anibal Sanchez going 4-10 heading into this series. He should at least pick up a base hit on Friday.

Justin Verlander over 7.5 strikeouts (+120)

Verlander is making a strong AL Cy Young case for this year. He last won the award in 2019 and heads into this game with the best record in baseball (13-3) and the third-best ERA (1.86 ERA). Verlander will start his second game in a row against the Seattle Mariners. In the last, he struck out nine and has at least eight strikeouts in his last three starts. Verlander should punch out at least eight batters on Friday.

