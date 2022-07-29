MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, July 29

All 30 teams are scheduled to take the field on Friday, July 29, and the main DFS slate on DraftKings will feature the final 13 games of the night. The top run total of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 11.5 runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies play at higher elevation.

Below is a preview of the top DFS pitchers and hitters on the slate along with a couple value plays to consider before submitting your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Justin Verlander, HOU vs. SEA ($10,500) — The Houston Astros starter is the most expensive pitcher of the night heading into Friday night’s matchup with the Seattle Mariners. Justin Verlander will enter with a 13-3 record with a 1.86 ERA through 18 starts in what has been a fantastic comeback year throwing just 6 total innings in 2020 and 2021.

Gerrit Cole, NYY vs. KC ($10,400) — The New York Yankees starter is putting up impressive numbers in Year 10 of his MLB career. Heading into Friday night’s matchup with the Kansas City Royals, Gerrit Cole has a 9-3 record with a 3.09 ERA through 20 starts. His 153 strikeouts rank No. 4 in the MLB.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. KC ($6,200) — The Yankees slugger continues to increase his home run lead, as Aaron Judge smashed 6 homers in his last seven games. Aaron Judge hit a solo shot in yesterday’s game, and that’s all that was needed in 1-0 victory.

Shohei Ohtani, LAA vs. TEX ($6,000) — The Los Angeles Angels hitter is putting together another strong season at the plate, and Shohei Ohtani has 21 home runs with 59 RBIs this season. He hit 0-for-4 at the plate yesterday, but he is in line for a solid performance in this matchup against the Texas Rangers.

Value Pitcher

Madison Bumgarner, ARI vs. ATL ($7,000) — The Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher has fantastic value in Friday night’s matchup with the Atlanta Braves. Madison Bumgarner has a 3.71 ERA through 20 starts this season. His strikeout numbers are low with a 6.7 K/9, but he struck out 9 batters in his last start and will face a Braves lineup that strikes out 9.3 times per game, the second most in the league.

Value Hitter

Will Smith, LAD vs. COL ($5,000) — The Los Angeles Dodgers catcher is in a strong position to potentially put up strong fantasy numbers on Friday night. Will Smith will get the boost of playing a road game against the Colorado Rockies where the ball sails out of the ballpark easier. He crushed 14 home runs this season and drove in 3 runs with a couple of hits in last night’s victory.