Twins vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres square off on Friday, July 29 with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Minnesota will send Joe Ryan (7-3, 2.89 ERA) to the mound while Blake Snell (2-5, 4.75 ERA) gets the starting nod for San Diego.

The Twins (52-46) had a heavier front-end schedule, so they haven’t been as busy as other teams. Minnesota has gone 2-2 in the four games they have played and are coming off a two-game series loss against the Milwaukee Brewers. Ryan will be starting his 16th game of the year. He is coming off a win against the Detroit Tigers in which he pitched 5.2 innings and gave up four hits and one earned run.

The Padres (55-45) are 3-3 coming out of the All-Star break and are coming off a series loss to the Detroit Tigers. They took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth, but Taylor Rogers couldn’t secure the save as he gave up a walk-off, two-RBI double to Victor Reyes. The southpaw Snell will be starting his 12th game of the season and has picked up wins in two of his last four starts. He is coming off an outing where he pitched five innings and gave up four hits and no earned runs against the New York Mets.

Twins vs. Padres

Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Blake Snell

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Twins +100, Padres -120

Moneyline pick: Twins +100

Snell is having a season to forget as the Padres have gone 3-8 in the games he started. Even so, San Diego is the favorite in this one. Minnesota doesn’t inspire much confidence, but they have a better chance of getting a good outing from their starter on the mound. The Twins should get off their losing streak on Friday by picking up the win.

Player prop pick: Gary Sanchez over 0.5 hits (-140)

The right-handed Sanchez will face off against Snell on Friday. He enters the game 6-of-20 in his career against the lefty with a double and five home runs. Sanchez has at least one hit in two of his last three games and should tally at least one on Friday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.