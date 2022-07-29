Brewers vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox square off on Friday, July 29 with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Brandon Woodruff (8-3, 3.73 ERA) will take the mound for Milwaukee, while Boston counters with Brayan Bello (0-2, 10.50 ERA).

The Brewers (55-44) have been one of the hottest teams in baseball after the All-Star break. They are coming off a quick two-game set against the Minnesota Twins, where they won both games. Milwaukee won the second 10-4 on the back of Rowdy Tellez clobbering two three-run home runs. Woodruff will be starting his 15th game of the season and is coming off a win. He pitched six innings and gave up four hits and one earned run while striking out eight against the Colorado Rockies.

The Red Sox (50-50) are not having the same success as Milwaukee and are 2-5 coming out of the All-Star break. They started off getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays and then split a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. Boston is heading into this series coming off a win where Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run home run that ended up being the difference maker in the game. The rookie Bello will be starting his fourth game of the year but hasn’t gone past the fourth inning in any of his starts so far. He took the loss after pitching four innings and gave up nine hits and five earned runs.

Brewers vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Brayan Bello

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Red Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Brewers -165, Red Sox +140

Moneyline pick: Brewers -165

Boston has lost each of the three games that Bello has started this season. He has given up at least four earned runs in each outing. Milwaukee enters this game with momentum, and the bats are starting to heat up again. The Brewers should take the win in the series opener.

Player prop pick: Rowdy Tellez under 1.5 hits (-265)

Tellez is coming off an impressive game where he went 2-4 with two home runs and six RBI. He went 0-5 the day before, though and hasn’t had back-to-back games with multiple hits since June 7-8. Tellez has at least two hits in back-to-back games only twice this season and shouldn’t make it a third on Friday.

