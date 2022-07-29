Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, July 29

The entire league is scheduled to take the field on Friday, July 29 with a ton of betting opportunities to take advantage of throughout the day. Every game will get started at night, and one of the top matchups on the slate will feature the Houston Astros hosting the Seattle Mariners in a divisional contest in the American League West.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, July 29

Marlins Moneyline (+100)

When you have the chance to bet on the team Sandy Alcantara is starting for with plus odds, do it. The Miami Marlins are underdogs despite their pitcher coming in with a 1.81 ERA through 20 starts this season. Alcantara has not allowed more than 2 earned runs in any of his last five starts in a span of 38 innings. He faced the New York Mets earlier this month and threw 7 scoreless innings, and there’s no sign of him slowing down this level of dominance.

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a great position to pick up a multi-run victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of this series. They will throw Brandon Woodruff on the mound, and he has been solid since coming off the injured list in late June. Through the last five starts since his return, Woodruff has a 2.23 ERA. Meanwhile, Boston will start rookie Brayan Bello, who has given up 14 runs over 12 innings in three starts in Year 1.

Cubs-Giants Over 7.5 (-110)

I recommended the over in this matchup Thursday night, and it didn’t pull through, but we’re back at it again. The San Francisco Giants average 4.7 runs per game, which ranks No. 7 in the MLB, while the Chicago Cubs have the eighth-best on-base percentage (.320) in baseball. Cubs starter Marcus Stroman has a 4.38 ERA, and Giants’ starter Alex Cobb has a 4.26 ERA, allowing at least 3 earned runs in three of his last four starts. Tonight is the night the bats get going for both teams.

Gerrit Cole Under 8.5 strikeouts (-140)

It is incredibly impressive that oddsmakers set a starting pitcher’s over/under strikeout total at 8.5, but it’s a little excessive in this spot. New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole is one of the top strikeout throwers in the game with an 11.5 K/9, but he will face a Kansas City Royals lineup that strikes out just 7.7 times per game, the fifth-fewest in the MLB.

