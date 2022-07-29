Tigers vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Tigers right-hander Bryan Garcia will make his first appearance in the majors of this season. He will be opposed by Blue Jays All-Star righty Alek Manoah.

The Tigers (40-60) fell in Thursday’s series opener despite home runs from Willi Castro and Jonathan Schoop. Jeimer Candelario went 0-for-4 in the defeat but is still slashing .333/.373/.688 with five homers and 13 RBIs over his previous 14 games. Garcia is being called up after posting a 2.90 ERA over 40.1 innings in 31 games (three starts) at Triple-A this season. He had an unsightly 7.55 ERA after 39 appearances out of Detroit’s bullpen last year.

With Thursday’s victory, the Blue Jays (55-44) have won three of four against the Tigers this season, outscoring them 22-7. Matt Chapman went deep twice in the game and now has seven dingers and 17 RBIs in his previous 17 games. He has accrued an 1.255 OPS during that span. Manoah ranks fifth in MLB in ERA (2.24) and seventh in WHIP (0.97). He’s given up only four earned runs over his past three starts, spanning 20.1 innings.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Bryan Garcia vs. Alek Manoah

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: N/A

Blue Jays local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (-180)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -365, Tigers +300

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -365

Toronto has lost Manoah’s two previous home starts, but who are we kidding here? Garcia, who struck out just 31 batters and walked 22 through his 40.1 innings in the minors, probably doesn’t stand a chance here.

Player prop pick: Alek Manoah OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-150)

Manoah is not going to tally double-digit K’s, but he has topped this number in each of his past three starts and five of his past six. The Tigers’ offense has recorded the eighth-most strikeouts in baseball over the past 30 days.

