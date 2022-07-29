Guardians vs. Rays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Shane Bieber (4-6, 3.55 ERA) will throw for the Guardians with Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 2.50 ERA) on the hill for the Rays.

Cleveland (50-48) split a four-game set with the Boston Red Sox this week, as the Guardians’ road trip continues. Bieber made 18 starts this season and is coming off a rough outing where he gave up six runs including three home runs over 6.0 innings of work in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. Cleveland ranks No. 7 as a team in batting average, and Jose Ramirez ranks No. 3 in the league with 80 RBIs.

Tampa Bay (53-46) lost five of its last six games as it prepares for a three-game set against Cleveland. Springs will make his 21st appearance and 13th start. In his first outing off the injured list, he allowed two runs (1 earned) over 4.1 innings against the Kansas City Royals last weekend. The Rays rank No. 22 in runs per game (4.1), and Randy Arozarena leads the team with 47 RBIs.

Guardians vs. Rays

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Jeffrey Springs

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Guardians -1.5 (+185)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Rays -115, Guardians -105

Moneyline pick: Guardians -105

This matchup could go either way, and that is proven true with how the oddsmakers set these moneyline odds. This is more of a bet against the Rays, which have been struggling at the plate recently. Tampa Bay scored three or fewer runs in five of its last six games, and the Rays will get a tough matchup against Bieber.

Player prop pick: Jeffrey Springs Over 4.5 strikeouts (-165)

The Rays pitcher has been a strong strikeout thrower in his career, and that has continued as he became a starter. Springs has a 9.5 K/9 and struck out at least five hitters in eight of his last nine starts, and he should accomplish that feat again despite a matchup with the Guardians lineup that strikes out just 6.9 times per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.