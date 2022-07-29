Athletics vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Oakland A’s and Chicago White Sox square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. It will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The pitching matchup features A’s right-hander James Kaprielian facing off against White Sox veteran Lance Lynn.

The A’s have the worst record in baseball (38-63), but they are coming off of a stunning three-game sweep at home of the Houston Astros. Stephen Piscotty and Tony Kemp combined for 10 hits and six RBI during that set. After beginning the season on the injured list and enduring a couple of tough months, Kaprielian seems to have found something that works in July. He’s registered a 2.05 ERA and limited hitters to a .182 average through four starts this month.

The White Sox (49-49) continue to be one of the more frustrating teams in baseball. They looked to be on the right track when they embarked on a four-game winning streak from July 12-15. But since then, Chicago is 4-4. The White Sox most recently split a two-game set against the Rockies. Yoan Moncada looks to be coming alive after struggling with injuries and poor performance for most of the season. He has an .863 OPS over his past 13 games. Lynn has also been affected by injuries this season and has been one of the worst starters in the AL after being one of its best last year. However, his previous start — six shutout innings in a White Sox win over the Guardians — may signal that he’s turning a corner.

Athletics vs. White Sox

Pitchers: James Kaprielian vs. Lance Lynn

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

A’s local broadcast: NBC Sports California

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5 (+100)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: White Sox -195, A’s +165

Moneyline pick: White Sox -195

It would make a lot of sense if the White Sox just didn’t show up for this game against a bottom-feeding team, but Lynn’s outing on July 23 hints that he might be returning to his old form. If that’s the case, Chicago should roll here. The A’s sweep of the Astros was impressive, but more than anything, it was just fluky baseball.

Player prop pick: James Kaprielian UNDER 2.5 earned runs allowed (+105)

Kaprielian has been a different pitcher this month, giving up one run or fewer in three of his four starts. The White Sox certainly have the bats to beat this number, but you can no longer give their inconsistent offense the benefit of the doubt. They will probably do more damage against the A’s bullpen.

