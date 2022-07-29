Mariners vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Robbie Ray (8-7, 3.90 ERA) will start for the Mariners with Justin Verlander (13-3, 1.86 ERA) throwing for the Astros.

Seattle (54-46) had a three-game winning streak ended in Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Houston. Ray made 20 starts this season, and he struggled in last week’s matchup against the Astros. He allowed six runs on 10 hits over just 3.0 innings of work in his worst start of 2022. The Mariners rank No. 23 in runs per game (4.1), and rookie Julio Rodriguez leads the team in home runs (18) and RBIs (56).

Houston (65-35) is 4-0 against the Mariners since the All-Star Game after pulling off a sweep last weekend. Verlander played in just one game from 2020 and 2021, and he is putting together an incredible comeback season through 18 starts this year. The Astros rank No. 5 in slugging percentage (.423), and Yordan Alvarez leads the team in home runs (29) and RBIs (67).

Mariners vs. Astros

Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports-Northwest

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -180, Mariners +155

Moneyline pick: Astros -180

Houston has Seattle’s number recently, as the Astros continue to pull ahead for the top spot in the AL West. The Astros have the offensive advantage in this spot, and Verlander has returned to be one of the best pitchers in the sport.

Player prop pick: Robbie Ray under 5.5 strikeouts (+120)

The Mariners starter has been a fantastic strikeout thrower throughout his MLB career, and he has a 10.2 K/9 in 2022. However, he is getting a matchup with an Astros offense that ranks No. 3 in fewest strikeouts per game (7.5), and there is plenty of value with plus odds in this spot.

