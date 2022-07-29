Cubs vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants with first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Chicago will send Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.38 ERA) to the mound while Alex Cobb (3-4, 4.26 ERA) gets the starting nod for San Francisco.

The Cubs (40-58) saw their five-game win streak end in the first game of this four-game series. Lefty Alex Wood stifled the Chicago offense by taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning. The Cubs will send their ace Stroman to the mound for his 13th start, and he hasn’t registered a win since May 24. He pitched six innings and gave up five hits and an earned run in his last start.

The Giants (49-50) have had a horrible start to the second half of the season. They started out losing their first seven games after the All-Star break but finally got back into the win column on Thursday. San Francisco played small ball and scored four runs within the first four innings. Their only blip was giving up a two-run home run in the seventh inning. Cobb will start his 16th game of the season and is having a colder stretch than Stroman as he hasn’t earned a win since May 17. In his last outing, he pitched 5.2 innings and gave up eight hits and four earned runs.

Cubs vs. Giants

Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Alex Cobb

First pitch: 10:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Cubs +125, Giants -145

Moneyline pick: Giants -145

Neither pitcher has been that great recently, so this game could get ugly. San Francisco at least has some momentum as they picked up the win on Thursday. Chicago should keep this one close, but I am giving the edge to the Giants as they start to string together some wins now that their losing streak has ended.

Player prop pick: Joc Pederson over 0.5 hits (-210)

Pederson will have the handedness matchup over the righty Stroman. He leads the Giants with 17 home runs and is hitting .242. on the season. Pederson has gone hitless in his last three games but heads into the matchup 3-9 in his career against Stroman. He should log at least one base knock on Friday.

