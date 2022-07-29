2022 Reignmaker Football GENESIS Set Drop Update

We have more information about the 2022 Reignmakers Football Collection! It’s time to break down all of the new details that were released about the GENESIS Set Drop.

For the full breakdown of the roadmap, please visit the Reignmakers Football Landing Page.

GENESIS Set Drop Info

The first major drop in Reignmakers Football is coming soon!

With the start of the NFL season on the horizon, DraftKings is wasting no time by releasing the most premium drop of the year right off the bat. Found within the GENESIS Set are players from the REIGNMAKERS, LEGENDARY and ELITE tiers, which demonstrates just how important this drop will be for users.

GENESIS Set Checklist

There is a full 501 Player Checklist for the GENESIS Set, which can be found here. See the full positional and rarity tier breakdown in the table below:

The GENESIS Set contains OVER 20% of the season’s REIGNMAKER and LEGENDARY Player Cards.

of the season’s REIGNMAKER and LEGENDARY Player Cards. Every athlete on the GENESIS checklist has a 1/1 GENESIS Gold REIGNMAKER. These are found exclusively in premium packs.

Premium Pack Drops

Speaking of premium packs, let’s break down exactly what to expect from them:

ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER Player Card NFTs are only available in premium pack drops running between 8/4 and 8/10, and auctions running between 8/4 and 8/12.

Premium packs will feature four different tiers of packs to make sure there is something for all types of players.

CORE Booster Pack Launch

The CORE Booster Pack will be available to users all season long. Each pack will contain three CORE Player Card NFTs, with a 50% chance of one of the cards being RARE. To celebrate GENESIS, a limited edition of special “GENESIS” CORE Booster Packs will be available alongside the GENESIS Public Sale. This will start on 8/8 at 12 noon ET.

GENESIS Set Drop Access

There will be two phases to the GENESIS Set premium pack drops.

There will be a four-day pre-sale period, which will provide early access to eligible 2022 Field Pass Holders. These holders will earn early access to the drop via snapshot on 8/3 at 3pm ET.

For a full breakdown of the pre-sale and public sale periods, see the table below:

Reignmakers Pre-Sale and Public Sale Drops Phase Date Premium Pack Quantity Date/Time Drop Opens Requires Phase Date Premium Pack Quantity Date/Time Drop Opens Requires Pre-Sale 8/4 GENESIS LEGENDARY 720 of 1,116 12:00 noon ET (1 per eligible Field Pass); 8:30pm ET (remove puchase limit); Public Access opens 8/8 at 12:00 noon EST) ELITE, LEGENDARY OR REIGNMAKER tier Field Pass Pre-Sale 8/5 GENESIS ELITE 2,720 of 7,752 12:00 noon ET (1 per eligible Field Pass); 8:30pm ET (remove puchase limit); Public Access opens 8/9 at 12:00 noon EST) ELITE, LEGENDARY OR REIGNMAKER tier Field Pass Pre-Sale 8/6 GENESIS RARE 10,220 of 25,234 12:00 noon ET (1 per eligible Field Pass); 8:30pm ET (remove puchase limit); Public Access opens 8/10 at 12:00 noon EST) ANY tier Field Pass Public Sale 8/7 GENESIS CORE BOOSTE 13,778 12:00 noon ET N/A Public Sale 8/8 GENESIS LEGENDARY 396 of 1,116 12:00 noon ET (1 per customer); 1pm ET (remove purchase limit) N/A Public Sale 8/9 GENESIS ELITE 5,032 of 7,752 12:00 noon ET (5 per customer); 1pm ET (remove purchase limit) N/A Public Sale 8/10 GENESIS RARE 15,014 of 25,234 12:00 noon ET (10 per customer); 1pm ET (remove purchase limit) N/A

GENESIS Holo REIGNMAKER Auctions

The Holo REIGNMAKER Auctions will give you a guaranteed opportunity to secure a REIGNMAKER tier Card of the athlete of your choice. See the full auction schedule below:

GENESIS Holo REIGNMAKER Auctions Schedule Date Position Category Number of Auctions Auction Start/End Range Date Position Category Number of Auctions Auction Start/End Range 8/5 Skill Starter RB 27 12 noon ET to 10:15pm 8/6 Skill Starter TE 31 12 noon ET to 10:30pm 8/7 Skill Starter WR (1/2) 27 12 noon ET to 10:15pm 8/8 Skill Starter WR (2/2) 27 12 noon ET to 10:15pm 8/9 Role Players 56 12 noon ET to 10:45pm 8/10 Kickers 29 12 noon ET to 10:30pm 8/11 QB1 27 12 noon ET to 10:15pm 8/12* SuperStars 17 12 noon ET to 10:00pm

GENESIS Pack Opening Events

DraftKings will be hosting a series of GENESIS Pack Opening parties on the DraftKings Marketplace Discord. Here’s the full schedule so you can join in on the fun:

● Thursday 8/4 starting at 8:30pm ET (GENESIS LEGENDARY Drop Day)!

● Friday 8/5 starting at 8:30pm ET (GENESIS ELITE Drop Day + RB Auctions!)

● Saturday 8/6 starting at 8:30pm ET (GENESIS RARE Drop Day + TE Auctions!)

Don’t miss out on the GENESIS Digital Party on Wednesday, 8/10 at 8:30pm ET as DraftKings celebrates the drop and shares more info about the next phases of Reignmakers.

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

