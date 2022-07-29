Chase Young likely to start regular season on PUP list

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Chase Young is likely to start the 2022 NFL season on the PUP list, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. Young will automatically miss the first four weeks of the season if he does start the year on the PUP list. Ron Rivera clarified in comments that Young will not be ready for the first game and will not play Week 1.

Young is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in his right knee during the Commanders’ Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and is going into the third season of his career. Young played in 15 games as a rookie but only logged 10 games a season ago before he suffered the injury. In 24 career games, he has 70 total tackles with nine sacks and six forced fumbles. With Young sidelined, it looks like 2020 seventh-rounder James Smith-Williams will be first in line to earn first team reps during training camp.