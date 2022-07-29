Taysom Hill will miss time due to a ribs injury suffered during training camp

New Orleans Saints utility man and current tight end Taysom Hill has suffered a rib injury during training camp, per Nick Underhill. Hill is expected to miss some time, although it isn’t expected to affect his readiness for the start of the year.

Hill was the apple of former head coach Sean Payton’s eye as he would flip flop between being a tight end for the team and their backup quarterback. He is heading into the fifth year of his career and is back to being listed as the tight end on the depth chart. Through 65 career games, Hill has played in 65 games and has caught 34 of his 47 targets for 388 yards and seven touchdowns. He adds 221 rushing attempts for 1,183 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground while throwing for 2,025 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hill is currently listed as the second tight end on the depth chart behind Adam Trautman. He has been a fantasy football darling when the Saints have put him under center from his scrambling ability and ability to put up fantasy points at will. He doesn’t carry much fantasy value as a pure tight end, but if you use a late-round flier on him, expect Hill to only play tight end this year. Save the random sub package, New Orleans now has Andy Dalton as their backup to starter Jameis Winston.