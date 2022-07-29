How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for July 29 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

We’re just one day out from SummerSlam and tonight’s episode of Smackdown will be the go-home show for the summer spectacular in Nashville. Three matches have been announced for tonight, including a high-stakes donnybrook.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, July 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Drew McIntyre fighting Sheamus in a “Donnybrook Match” for the right to become the No. 1 contender for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship after SummerSlam. Considering that McInytre is literally on the poster for September’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Wales, it seems like he’s the obvious choice to win tonight’s match. It still should be a fun brawl.

We’ll have a big-time tag team match in the works as the Viking Raiders will go head-to-head with the New Day. The Raiders have hunted the legendary tag team since returning to Smackdown weeks ago and will look to make a huge statement with a win. With the Usos set the face the Street Profits for the tag titles at SummerSlam, one would have to imagine this match being a de-facto No. 1 contender’s bout.

Also on the show, Lacey Evans will go head-to-head with Aliyah and we’ll surely get the the final build for all of the major matches at Saturday’s ppv.