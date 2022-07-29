How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on July 29

AEW returns to your screens tonight with another episode of Rampage. This show was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. As always, beware of spoilers. We’ll have the usual four matches on tap for tonight’s show and an appearance by the new Ring of Honor champion.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, July 29

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Claudio Castagnoli captured the ROH World Championship last Saturday, toppling Jonathan Gresham at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. The victory marked the first career world title victory for the artist formerly known as Cesaro and solidified his jump to AEW. We’ll hear from the new ROH champ on tonight’s episode of Rampage.

Also on the show, Ruby Soho faces Anna Jay, Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends face Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt in a trios match, Ethan Page squares off against Leon Ruffin, and Matt Sydal faces Lee Moriarty.