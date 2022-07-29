 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Leaderboard, scoring updates from LIV Golf Bedminster

Here’s where things stand currently at the Trump Bedminster.

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC looks on from the driving range during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster is set to begin on Friday, July 29 from the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. The tournament will have a shotgun start time and will begin at 1:15 p.m. ET. The tournament will be available to stream on LIVGolf.com, at this YouTube address, or with DAZN with a subscription.

Like previous LIV events, this is a 54-hole tournament where players are divvied up into four-man teams. Notable participants include 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson, Crusher GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, HY Flyers GC captain Phil Mickelson, and Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka among others. Brendan Grace, who won the individual championship at LIV Golf Invitational Portland earlier this month, will be on Stinger GC. Dustin Johnson opened as the favorite on the odds board at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stay tuned, as we’ll continue to update individual and team scores throughout each round of the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster event.

Most of the field thru 7 holes:

LIV Golf Leaderboard Round 1

Place Player Today's Round
T1 Charles Howell Iii -3
T1 Henrik Stenson -3
T3 Lee Westwood -2
T3 Jinichiro Kozuma -2
T3 Scott Vincent -2
T3 Chase Koepka -2
T3 Carlos Ortiz -2
T8 Bryson Dechambeau -1
T8 Sergio Garcia -1
T8 Martin Kaymer -1
T8 Charl Schwartzel -1
T8 Jason Kokrak -1
T8 Peter Uihlein -1
T8 Travis Smyth -1
T8 Phachara Khongwatmai -1
T8 Matt Jones -1
T8 Pat Perez -1
T8 Kevin Na -1
T8 Louis Oosthuizen -1
T8 Dustin Johnson -1
T8 Patrick Reed -1
T22 Jediah Morgan E
T22 Hideto Tanihara E
T22 Bernd Wiesberger E
T22 Yuki Inamori E
T22 Sam Horsfield E
T27 Branden Grace +1
T27 Ian Poulter +1
T27 Talor Gooch +1
T27 David Puig +1
T27 James Piot +1
T27 Turk Pettit +1
T27 Justin Harding +1
T27 Matthew Wolff +1
T27 Phil Mickelson +1
T27 Brooks Koepka +1
T27 Abraham Ancer +1
T38 Graeme Mcdowell +2
T38 Hennie Du Plessis +2
T38 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +2
T38 Richard Bland +2
T38 Ryosuke Kinoshita +2
T38 Shaun Norris +2
T38 Paul Casey +2
T45 Laurie Canter +3
T45 Wade Ormsby +3
47 Sadom Kaewkanjana +4
48 Hudson Swafford +5

