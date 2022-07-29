Leaderboard, scoring updates from LIV Golf Bedminster

The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster is set to begin on Friday, July 29 from the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. The tournament will have a shotgun start time and will begin at 1:15 p.m. ET. The tournament will be available to stream on LIVGolf.com, at this YouTube address, or with DAZN with a subscription.

Like previous LIV events, this is a 54-hole tournament where players are divvied up into four-man teams. Notable participants include 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson, Crusher GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, HY Flyers GC captain Phil Mickelson, and Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka among others. Brendan Grace, who won the individual championship at LIV Golf Invitational Portland earlier this month, will be on Stinger GC. Dustin Johnson opened as the favorite on the odds board at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stay tuned, as we’ll continue to update individual and team scores throughout each round of the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster event.

Most of the field thru 7 holes: