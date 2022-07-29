Leaderboard, scoring updates from LIV Golf Bedminster

The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster is set to begin on Friday, July 29 from the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. The tournament will have a shotgun start time and will begin at 1:15 p.m. ET. The tournament will be available to stream on LIVGolf.com, at this YouTube address, or with DAZN with a subscription.
Like previous LIV events, this is a 54-hole tournament where players are divvied up into four-man teams. Notable participants include 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson, Crusher GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, HY Flyers GC captain Phil Mickelson, and Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka among others. Brendan Grace, who won the individual championship at LIV Golf Invitational Portland earlier this month, will be on Stinger GC. Dustin Johnson opened as the favorite on the odds board at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stay tuned, as we’ll continue to update individual and team scores throughout each round of the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster event.
Most of the field thru 7 holes:
LIV Golf Leaderboard Round 1
|Place
|Player
|Today's Round
|Place
|Player
|Today's Round
|T1
|Charles Howell Iii
|-3
|T1
|Henrik Stenson
|-3
|T3
|Lee Westwood
|-2
|T3
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|-2
|T3
|Scott Vincent
|-2
|T3
|Chase Koepka
|-2
|T3
|Carlos Ortiz
|-2
|T8
|Bryson Dechambeau
|-1
|T8
|Sergio Garcia
|-1
|T8
|Martin Kaymer
|-1
|T8
|Charl Schwartzel
|-1
|T8
|Jason Kokrak
|-1
|T8
|Peter Uihlein
|-1
|T8
|Travis Smyth
|-1
|T8
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-1
|T8
|Matt Jones
|-1
|T8
|Pat Perez
|-1
|T8
|Kevin Na
|-1
|T8
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-1
|T8
|Dustin Johnson
|-1
|T8
|Patrick Reed
|-1
|T22
|Jediah Morgan
|E
|T22
|Hideto Tanihara
|E
|T22
|Bernd Wiesberger
|E
|T22
|Yuki Inamori
|E
|T22
|Sam Horsfield
|E
|T27
|Branden Grace
|+1
|T27
|Ian Poulter
|+1
|T27
|Talor Gooch
|+1
|T27
|David Puig
|+1
|T27
|James Piot
|+1
|T27
|Turk Pettit
|+1
|T27
|Justin Harding
|+1
|T27
|Matthew Wolff
|+1
|T27
|Phil Mickelson
|+1
|T27
|Brooks Koepka
|+1
|T27
|Abraham Ancer
|+1
|T38
|Graeme Mcdowell
|+2
|T38
|Hennie Du Plessis
|+2
|T38
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|+2
|T38
|Richard Bland
|+2
|T38
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|+2
|T38
|Shaun Norris
|+2
|T38
|Paul Casey
|+2
|T45
|Laurie Canter
|+3
|T45
|Wade Ormsby
|+3
|47
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+4
|48
|Hudson Swafford
|+5