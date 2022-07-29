VSiN Top Stories for Friday, July 29

2022 VSiN College Football Betting Guide Is Ready

Team previews, feature articles and best bets are all part of the 2022 VSiN College Football Betting Guide, a 330-page digital magazine that is ready for download.

All 131 FBS teams are previewed

Expert picks on conferences

College Football Playoff value bets

Steve Makinen’s power ratings

How to make your own power ratings

What To Bet On This Weekend

Two Title Fights at UFC 277 in Dallas

We have a real banger of a UFC card coming up on Saturday, as two titles are on the line in rematches. Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes will decide the women’s bantamweight belt and Brandon Moreno squares off with Kai Kara-France for the flyweight belt.

Lou Finocchiaro: Best bets and analysis for the two title fights. READ MORE

Reed Kuhn: Takes on the co-mains, plus a strong parlay piece to use as an anchor. KEEP READING

First Strike Podcast: Host Dave Ross did a First Look version of the First Strike Podcast with Lou Finocchiaro with some initial thoughts on Saturday’s big title bouts. LISTEN HERE (look for the full-length version on Friday)

Rocket Mortage Classic Rolls On

Tony Finau was the favorite and also the co-leader after the first round with Taylor Pendrith at -8. Cameron Champ and Webb Simpson were among the pre-tournament short prices that entered Friday tied for third at -3.

Here are the updated odds per DraftKings:

Finau +330

Pendrith +750

Simpson +1400

Champ +1600

Patrick Cantlay/Cam Davis/Si Woo Kim +2500

Everybody else +3500

NASCAR at Indianapolis

We’ve got road course racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. This will be the second year on the road course after A.J. Allmendinger won last year’s event.

VSiN NASCAR Hub: Driver power ratings and Steve Makinen’s simulation results highlight all the betting tools in our NASCAR Hub. GO HERE

Gone Racin’ Podcast: Hosts Jeff Motley and Wyatt Tomchek teamed up for this week’s edition of the Gone Racin’ podcast with best bets for the Verizon 200. LISTEN HERE

F1 Heads to Hungary

The Hungaroring in Mogyorod, Budapest, Hungary is the site of the 13th race of the season and the fourth race in the month of July.

Racing Lines Podcast: Mikhail Miranda and Wes Reynolds broke down what you need to know to make smart bets on the Hungarian Grand Prix. LISTEN HERE