Pick on the Total for Friday’s Guardians-Rays game

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays find themselves in the thick of the American League Playoff picture and open up a crucial three game series in Tampa Bay starting on Friday.

Cleveland Guardians vs Tampa Bay Rays (-110, 6.5)

The Guardians turn to former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber for the start, who has been going through a rough patch with at least three runs allowed in six of his last seven starts and has seen his strikeouts per nine innings rate of 8.9 after it was 12.5 or higher the past two seasons.

The Guardians bats have has his back, scoring at least four runs in seven of his last 10 starts and the lineup has the fewest strikeout per at-bat of any team in the MLB.

It will be left to Jeffrey Springs to hold down the Guardians bats, who began the season out of the bullpen and has become one of their best starters this season, though he comes in having allowed at least three runs in three of his last four starts.

The Rays have surrendered at least four runs in five of their last six games while the Guardians have given up at least four runs in five of their last seven games and both offenses will feast on a pair of struggling pitching rotations.

The Play: Guardians vs Rays Over 6.5

