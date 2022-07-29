 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy Football Picks: 2022 NFL Week 1 DraftKings Salary Release QB Targets, Values

Julian Edlow provides early QB targets for the Week 1 main NFL slate on DraftKings.

By Julian Edlow

NFL Week 1 salaries have arrived on DraftKings! I’ll be writing up a breakdown of my immediate reactions at each position with some elite plays to pay up for along with some places you can find value. Plenty can change over the next six weeks, but it’s still fun to take an early look at the slate and see where the edges may lie.

Expensive: Justin Herbert ($7,600)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Chargers and Raiders are both teams getting a lot of hype heading into 2022 (as is the entire AFC West). The Raiders are expected to be a high-flying offense this season, but didn’t do much to improve a below-average defense that has weaknesses in the secondary.

The total is set at 52 in this one, and I think we have the potential for a shootout in a matchup that should favor Herbert. He threw for three touchdowns in both matchups against the Raiders last season, including a whopping 383 passing yards in that memorable season finale that went into OT. Look for Herbert to be an MVP candidate and get off to a hot start in a plus matchup at home.

Value: Jameis Winston ($5,300)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

We have some key pieces returning from injury for the Saints in Winston (who tore his ACL in the middle of last season) and Michael Thomas ($5,700), who is practicing for the first time in 18 months. New Orleans is going to be pretty deep at WR this season and gets an extremely favorable matchup on the road in Atlanta.

The Saints are growing favorites in this one, and the Falcons have essentially refused to improve what has been an awful defense for years. New Orleans totaled 55 points in its two games against Atlanta last season, and both of them were after Winston went down. The Falcons are expected to be in contention for the worst team in the NFL, and I think that starts in Week 1 with Jameis and the Saints hanging a high number on them. Winston isn’t afraid to go downfield, and this is the ideal defense to do that against.

A lot of people will be on Jonathan Taylor ($9,100) in Houston, and rightfully so. But Matt Ryan ($5,500) is a surprisingly cheap pivot play with cheap targets to stack him with. Of course, we also have the Baker Mayfield ($5,500) revenge narrative, hosting the Browns right out of the gate.

Other Options: Matt Ryan ($5,500), Baker Mayfield ($5,500)

QB Salaries

First Name Last Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary
First Name Last Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Cardinals 23.89 7700
Justin Herbert Chargers Raiders 24.15 7600
Lamar Jackson Ravens Jets 22.33 7300
Kyler Murray Cardinals Chiefs 21.56 7200
Aaron Rodgers Packers Vikings 21.08 7000
Jalen Hurts Eagles Lions 21.71 6800
Deshaun Watson Browns Panthers 6600
Joe Burrow Bengals Steelers 20.93 6400
Kirk Cousins Vikings Packers 19.53 6100
Trey Lance 49ers Bears 11.15 6000
Derek Carr Raiders Chargers 17.41 5900
Ryan Tannehill Titans Giants 16.85 5700
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins Patriots 14.99 5700
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars Commanders 13.36 5600
Justin Fields Bears 49ers 12.07 5600
Carson Wentz Commanders Jaguars 16.24 5500
Matt Ryan Colts Texans 14.76 5500
Jared Goff Lions Eagles 15.11 5400
Mac Jones Patriots Dolphins 14.41 5400
Davis Mills Texans Colts 12.85 5300
Andy Dalton Saints Falcons 12.53 5300
Baker Mayfield Panthers Browns 14.49 5300
Sam Darnold Panthers Browns 15.27 5300
Jameis Winston Saints Falcons 17.34 5300
Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers Bears 15.8 5200
Colt McCoy Cardinals Chiefs 5.14 5200
Jacoby Brissett Browns Panthers 7.21 5200
Marcus Mariota Falcons Saints 1.35 5200
Zach Wilson Jets Ravens 12.6 5100
Tyler Huntley Ravens Jets 12.81 5000
Teddy Bridgewater Dolphins Patriots 15.48 5000
Mitch Trubisky Steelers Bengals 1.27 5000
Daniel Jones Giants Titans 16.41 5000
Gardner Minshew II Eagles Lions 8.67 4900
Joe Flacco Jets Ravens 12.41 4800
Jordan Love Packers Vikings 4.19 4700
Taysom Hill Saints Falcons 10.81 4600
Tyrod Taylor Giants Titans 14.46 4500
Mason Rudolph Steelers Bengals 9.69 4500
Kenny Pickett Steelers Bengals 4500
Taylor Heinicke Commanders Jaguars 15.18 4400
Kyle Allen Texans Colts 4.45 4300
Malik Willis Titans Giants 4300
Tim Boyle Lions Eagles 6.07 4200
Desmond Ridder Falcons Saints 4200
Jake Luton Jaguars Commanders 4100
Easton Stick Chargers Raiders 0 4100
Chris Streveler Jets Ravens 1.02 4000
Ian Book Saints Falcons 4 4000
Nick Foles Colts Texans 16.8 4000
Sean Mannion Vikings Packers 12.96 4000
Kellen Mond Vikings Packers 0.2 4000
Sam Ehlinger Colts Texans 0.3 4000
Brandon Allen Bengals Steelers 2.31 4000
Chad Henne Chiefs Cardinals 0.82 4000
Logan Woodside Titans Giants -0.12 4000
Trevor Siemian Bears 49ers 15.69 4000
C.J. Beathard Jaguars Commanders 0.76 4000
Chase Daniel Chargers Raiders -0.2 4000
Jarrett Stidham Raiders Chargers 4000
Chris Oladokun Steelers Bengals 4000
Jake Browning Bengals Steelers 4000
Brett Hundley Ravens Jets 4000
Anthony Brown Ravens Jets 4000
Mike White Jets Ravens 13.76 4000
Matt Corral Panthers Browns 4000
P.J. Walker Panthers Browns 2.96 4000
Joshua Dobbs Browns Panthers 4000
Josh Rosen Browns Panthers -0.31 4000
Nate Sudfeld 49ers Bears 4000
Brock Purdy 49ers Bears 4000
Nathan Peterman Bears 49ers 0.2 4000
Brian Hoyer Patriots Dolphins 2.46 4000
Bailey Zappe Patriots Dolphins 4000
Skylar Thompson Dolphins Patriots 4000
Trace McSorley Cardinals Chiefs 4000
Jarrett Guarantano Cardinals Chiefs 4000
Shane Buechele Chiefs Cardinals 4000
Dustin Crum Chiefs Cardinals 4000
Reid Sinnett Eagles Lions 4000
Carson Strong Eagles Lions 4000
David Blough Lions Eagles 0.6 4000
Davis Webb Giants Titans -0.3 4000
Kyle Sloter Jaguars Commanders 4000
Sam Howell Commanders Jaguars 4000
Cole Kelley Commanders Jaguars 4000
Jack Coan Colts Texans 4000
Kevin Hogan Texans Colts 0 4000
Brandon Peters Chargers Raiders 4000
Nick Mullens Raiders Chargers 9.88 4000
Chase Garbers Raiders Chargers 4000
Danny Etling Packers Vikings 4000
Feleipe Franks Falcons Saints -0.04 4000

