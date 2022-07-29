Fantasy Football Picks: 2022 NFL Week 1 DraftKings Salary Release QB Targets, Values

NFL Week 1 salaries have arrived on DraftKings! I’ll be writing up a breakdown of my immediate reactions at each position with some elite plays to pay up for along with some places you can find value. Plenty can change over the next six weeks, but it’s still fun to take an early look at the slate and see where the edges may lie.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Expensive: Justin Herbert ($7,600)

The Chargers and Raiders are both teams getting a lot of hype heading into 2022 (as is the entire AFC West). The Raiders are expected to be a high-flying offense this season, but didn’t do much to improve a below-average defense that has weaknesses in the secondary.

The total is set at 52 in this one, and I think we have the potential for a shootout in a matchup that should favor Herbert. He threw for three touchdowns in both matchups against the Raiders last season, including a whopping 383 passing yards in that memorable season finale that went into OT. Look for Herbert to be an MVP candidate and get off to a hot start in a plus matchup at home.

Value: Jameis Winston ($5,300)

We have some key pieces returning from injury for the Saints in Winston (who tore his ACL in the middle of last season) and Michael Thomas ($5,700), who is practicing for the first time in 18 months. New Orleans is going to be pretty deep at WR this season and gets an extremely favorable matchup on the road in Atlanta.

The Saints are growing favorites in this one, and the Falcons have essentially refused to improve what has been an awful defense for years. New Orleans totaled 55 points in its two games against Atlanta last season, and both of them were after Winston went down. The Falcons are expected to be in contention for the worst team in the NFL, and I think that starts in Week 1 with Jameis and the Saints hanging a high number on them. Winston isn’t afraid to go downfield, and this is the ideal defense to do that against.

A lot of people will be on Jonathan Taylor ($9,100) in Houston, and rightfully so. But Matt Ryan ($5,500) is a surprisingly cheap pivot play with cheap targets to stack him with. Of course, we also have the Baker Mayfield ($5,500) revenge narrative, hosting the Browns right out of the gate.

Other Options: Matt Ryan ($5,500), Baker Mayfield ($5,500)

QB Salaries First Name Last Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary First Name Last Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Cardinals 23.89 7700 Justin Herbert Chargers Raiders 24.15 7600 Lamar Jackson Ravens Jets 22.33 7300 Kyler Murray Cardinals Chiefs 21.56 7200 Aaron Rodgers Packers Vikings 21.08 7000 Jalen Hurts Eagles Lions 21.71 6800 Deshaun Watson Browns Panthers 6600 Joe Burrow Bengals Steelers 20.93 6400 Kirk Cousins Vikings Packers 19.53 6100 Trey Lance 49ers Bears 11.15 6000 Derek Carr Raiders Chargers 17.41 5900 Ryan Tannehill Titans Giants 16.85 5700 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins Patriots 14.99 5700 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars Commanders 13.36 5600 Justin Fields Bears 49ers 12.07 5600 Carson Wentz Commanders Jaguars 16.24 5500 Matt Ryan Colts Texans 14.76 5500 Jared Goff Lions Eagles 15.11 5400 Mac Jones Patriots Dolphins 14.41 5400 Davis Mills Texans Colts 12.85 5300 Andy Dalton Saints Falcons 12.53 5300 Baker Mayfield Panthers Browns 14.49 5300 Sam Darnold Panthers Browns 15.27 5300 Jameis Winston Saints Falcons 17.34 5300 Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers Bears 15.8 5200 Colt McCoy Cardinals Chiefs 5.14 5200 Jacoby Brissett Browns Panthers 7.21 5200 Marcus Mariota Falcons Saints 1.35 5200 Zach Wilson Jets Ravens 12.6 5100 Tyler Huntley Ravens Jets 12.81 5000 Teddy Bridgewater Dolphins Patriots 15.48 5000 Mitch Trubisky Steelers Bengals 1.27 5000 Daniel Jones Giants Titans 16.41 5000 Gardner Minshew II Eagles Lions 8.67 4900 Joe Flacco Jets Ravens 12.41 4800 Jordan Love Packers Vikings 4.19 4700 Taysom Hill Saints Falcons 10.81 4600 Tyrod Taylor Giants Titans 14.46 4500 Mason Rudolph Steelers Bengals 9.69 4500 Kenny Pickett Steelers Bengals 4500 Taylor Heinicke Commanders Jaguars 15.18 4400 Kyle Allen Texans Colts 4.45 4300 Malik Willis Titans Giants 4300 Tim Boyle Lions Eagles 6.07 4200 Desmond Ridder Falcons Saints 4200 Jake Luton Jaguars Commanders 4100 Easton Stick Chargers Raiders 0 4100 Chris Streveler Jets Ravens 1.02 4000 Ian Book Saints Falcons 4 4000 Nick Foles Colts Texans 16.8 4000 Sean Mannion Vikings Packers 12.96 4000 Kellen Mond Vikings Packers 0.2 4000 Sam Ehlinger Colts Texans 0.3 4000 Brandon Allen Bengals Steelers 2.31 4000 Chad Henne Chiefs Cardinals 0.82 4000 Logan Woodside Titans Giants -0.12 4000 Trevor Siemian Bears 49ers 15.69 4000 C.J. Beathard Jaguars Commanders 0.76 4000 Chase Daniel Chargers Raiders -0.2 4000 Jarrett Stidham Raiders Chargers 4000 Chris Oladokun Steelers Bengals 4000 Jake Browning Bengals Steelers 4000 Brett Hundley Ravens Jets 4000 Anthony Brown Ravens Jets 4000 Mike White Jets Ravens 13.76 4000 Matt Corral Panthers Browns 4000 P.J. Walker Panthers Browns 2.96 4000 Joshua Dobbs Browns Panthers 4000 Josh Rosen Browns Panthers -0.31 4000 Nate Sudfeld 49ers Bears 4000 Brock Purdy 49ers Bears 4000 Nathan Peterman Bears 49ers 0.2 4000 Brian Hoyer Patriots Dolphins 2.46 4000 Bailey Zappe Patriots Dolphins 4000 Skylar Thompson Dolphins Patriots 4000 Trace McSorley Cardinals Chiefs 4000 Jarrett Guarantano Cardinals Chiefs 4000 Shane Buechele Chiefs Cardinals 4000 Dustin Crum Chiefs Cardinals 4000 Reid Sinnett Eagles Lions 4000 Carson Strong Eagles Lions 4000 David Blough Lions Eagles 0.6 4000 Davis Webb Giants Titans -0.3 4000 Kyle Sloter Jaguars Commanders 4000 Sam Howell Commanders Jaguars 4000 Cole Kelley Commanders Jaguars 4000 Jack Coan Colts Texans 4000 Kevin Hogan Texans Colts 0 4000 Brandon Peters Chargers Raiders 4000 Nick Mullens Raiders Chargers 9.88 4000 Chase Garbers Raiders Chargers 4000 Danny Etling Packers Vikings 4000 Feleipe Franks Falcons Saints -0.04 4000

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.