Dwight Howard teases possible jump to WWE following NBA career

Dwight Howard has always had a personality fit for professional wrestling and there’s a possibility that union could happen once his basketball days are over.

Howard talked to ESPN’s Arash Markazi this week about his interest in joining the WWE, possibly transitioning to the wrestling organization once his NBA career is over. The veteran center was in Nashville for the WWE tryout sessions as part of SummerSlam week. He even got the opportunity to get on stage and cut a promo.

Dwight Howard said he would like to play in the NBA next season but is ready to transition and join the WWE if that does not happen. His NBA career began in Orlando and he said he’s open to beginning his WWE career in Orlando where the WWE Performance Center is located. pic.twitter.com/VnT0bA1LCB — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

Dwight Howard pulled up to the WWE Tryout in Nashville and cut a promo @BRWrestling



(via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/B21p5mQpUp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2022

At 36-years-old with a host of injuries in recent years, all the signs point towards Howard’s NBA career coming to an end in the near future. With eight All-Star selections, five All-NBA First Team nods, and three Defensive Player of the Year honors, Howard is a lock as a future Hall of Famer despite being famously left off the NBA 75 list last season. Given his personality, a move to the squared circle would be seemless.

We’ve seen several former pro athletes like Pat McAfee and even Rob Gronkowski make the jump to wrestling in recent years. Howard would definitely be the highest profile one of them all should he actually go through with it.