What numbers were drawn for latest Mega Millions lottery?

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a whopping $1.28 billion, which is the second-largest pot ever in the history of the lottery drawing. According to the Mega Millions site, the cash prize for this lottery sits at $747.2 million. That number will vary based on which state a winning ticket is sold in, along with the number of winning tickets sold.
The top prize ever in Mega Millions was $1.537 billion from October 2018 and there was a single winner from South Carolina. That prize is the largest amount ever won on a single ticket. The last time the pot reached north of $1 billion was in 2021, where a single winner from Michigan claimed a $1.050 billion prize.
Tuesday’s drawing for the jackpot of $1.1 billion did not reveal winner, so the pot has gained approximately another $180 million. Here are the numbers that were drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions lottery.
Friday’s Mega Millions Numbers
67 45 57 36 13 14 (Megaball)
