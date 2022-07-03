 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 British Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s British Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Elyse.brown
AUTO-F1-PRIX-UAE Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One is in England this weekend for the latest race. The British Grand Prix airs Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 52 laps at Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England. The course is 5.891 km (3.66 mi), which makes for a total race length of 306.198 km (190.26 mi) and should take just about two hours. Lewis Hamilton took home the victory at his home race in 2021 and is currently the third favorite to win it again this year with +700 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hamilton finished the race in just under two hours last year with a time of 1:58:23.284. He managed the win overcoming a ten-second penalty that he received after coming into contact with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the first lap, ending Verstappen’s race. Charles Leclerc finished second last year +3.871 seconds behind Hamilton.

It’s Verstappen who holds the record for the fastest lap here at Silverstone with a 1:27.097 lap in 2020, he finished second that year behind Hamilton.

Here’s a look at the 2022 British Grand Prix entry list.

2022 British Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Charles Leclerc 16
4 Sergio Pérez 11
5 Lewis Hamilton 44
6 Lando Norris 4
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 George Russell 63
9 Guanyu Zhou 24
10 Nicholas Latifi 6
11 Pierre Gasly 10
12 Valtteri Bottas 77
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Kevin Magnussen 20
18 Sebastian Vettel 5
19 Mick Schumacher 47
20 Lance Stroll 18

