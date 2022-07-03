What time is the 2022 British Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in England this weekend for the latest race. The British Grand Prix airs Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 52 laps at Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England. The course is 5.891 km (3.66 mi), which makes for a total race length of 306.198 km (190.26 mi) and should take just about two hours. Lewis Hamilton took home the victory at his home race in 2021 and is currently the third favorite to win it again this year with +700 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hamilton finished the race in just under two hours last year with a time of 1:58:23.284. He managed the win overcoming a ten-second penalty that he received after coming into contact with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the first lap, ending Verstappen’s race. Charles Leclerc finished second last year +3.871 seconds behind Hamilton.

It’s Verstappen who holds the record for the fastest lap here at Silverstone with a 1:27.097 lap in 2020, he finished second that year behind Hamilton.

Here’s a look at the 2022 British Grand Prix entry list.