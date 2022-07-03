F1 live stream: How to watch the British Grand Prix via live online stream

vFormula One is headed to Silverstone in Britain for the tenth race of the 2022 season. Max Verstappen, who is coming off his second win in a row looks, sits on top of the leaderboard for the 2022 Drivers championship heading into the weekend.

The British Grand Prix starts at 10 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Verstappen is the current favorite to take home the victory in Silverstone this weekend with +120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc is the second favorite with +190 odds, Lewis Hamilton is third with +700 odds. Valtteri Bottas who won this race with Mercedes in 2020 has +15000 odds.

Here’s a look at how odds opened for the 2022 British Grand Prix prior to the qualifying event.