F1 live stream: How to watch the British Grand Prix via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in England via live online stream.

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Practice Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

vFormula One is headed to Silverstone in Britain for the tenth race of the 2022 season. Max Verstappen, who is coming off his second win in a row looks, sits on top of the leaderboard for the 2022 Drivers championship heading into the weekend.

The British Grand Prix starts at 10 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Verstappen is the current favorite to take home the victory in Silverstone this weekend with +120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc is the second favorite with +190 odds, Lewis Hamilton is third with +700 odds. Valtteri Bottas who won this race with Mercedes in 2020 has +15000 odds.

Here’s a look at how odds opened for the 2022 British Grand Prix prior to the qualifying event.

2022 British Grand Prix, opening odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen +120
Charles Leclerc +190
Lewis Hamilton +700
Carlos Sainz +1000
Sergio Perez +1600
George Russell +1600
Lando Norris +6500
Valtteri Bottas +15000
Daniel Ricciardo +15000
Fernando Alonso +15000
Sebastian Vettel +25000
Lance Stroll +30000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Pierre Gasly +40000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000
Nicholas Latifi +90000
Mick Schumacher +90000
Kevin Magnussen +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000
Alexander Albon +90000

