F1 results: Who won the British Grand Prix on Sunday

Sunday brought a wild day of racing at the British Grand Prix and a record-setting performance by Lewis Hamilton. The home country darling finished in third place at Silverstone, and while he lost out on the checkered flag, the finish was a record 13th podium appearance at the event. No driver has done that at any single course.

More importantly, Carlos Sainz took home the victory after claiming the pole position a day prior. This race marked his first pole and his first victory in F1. He entered the week at +1000 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. The pre-race favorite was Max Verstappen, who was +120 to win. He claimed an early lead, but damage to his car slowed him and he finished seventh. Sergio Perez finished second to claim a podium spot.

The drivers now head to Austria for the 11th race of the season. Verstappen remains the overall season leader, but will look to get back on track after his struggles. Perez, Sainz, and Charles Leclerc all gained points on the leader in what is looking like a three- or four-driver race for the season-ending title.