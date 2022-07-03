What time is the 2022 Kwik Trip 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 3 with the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USAnetwork.com or NBC Sports App. This will be the third time NASCAR has visited Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The first time was in 1956 when Tim Flock won and the second was in 2021 when Chase Elliot took home the win. The race is 62 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. In 2021, Elliott finished with a time of 2:54:33.

Elliot won at this track last season and is also coming off a win from the race last weekend in Nashville. He’s the current favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. Kyle Larson is the second favorite with +700 odds. Ross Chastain, who is second on the leaderboard in the NASCAR Cup Series standings (behind Elliott), is the third favorite heading into race weekend with +800 odds.