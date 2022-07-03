How to watch NASCAR’s Kwik Trip 250 online via live stream

NASCAR is headed to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for the Road America road course in the Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series race. This will be just the third time NASCAR has made the trip to Elkhart Lake. Chase Elliot took home the win in 2021 and will look to win again this weekend for his second victory in a row.

The race will take place on Sunday, July 3rd at 3:00 p.m. ET. USA Network will televise the event. It will be a total of 250 miles over 62 laps and will take about three hours to complete. Elliot is the current favorite the win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. Not only would this mark his second consecutive win of the Kwik Trip 250 event, but it would also be the second time in his career that he’s won back-to-back Cup Series events after winning last week’s Ally 400. Daniel Suarez won the Toyota Save Mart 350 a couple of weeks ago and has +1500 odds to win on Sunday.

2022 Kwik Trip 250 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 3

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: USA Network

Live stream link: NBC Sports App

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at USA or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.