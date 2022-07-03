 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Kwik Trip 250 online via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America via live online stream.

By Elyse.brown
/ new
AUTO: JUN 26 NASCAR Cup Series - Ally 400

NASCAR is headed to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for the Road America road course in the Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series race. This will be just the third time NASCAR has made the trip to Elkhart Lake. Chase Elliot took home the win in 2021 and will look to win again this weekend for his second victory in a row.

The race will take place on Sunday, July 3rd at 3:00 p.m. ET. USA Network will televise the event. It will be a total of 250 miles over 62 laps and will take about three hours to complete. Elliot is the current favorite the win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. Not only would this mark his second consecutive win of the Kwik Trip 250 event, but it would also be the second time in his career that he’s won back-to-back Cup Series events after winning last week’s Ally 400. Daniel Suarez won the Toyota Save Mart 350 a couple of weeks ago and has +1500 odds to win on Sunday.

2022 Kwik Trip 250 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 3
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: USA Network
Live stream link: NBC Sports App

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at USA or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Kwik Trip 250 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Chase Elliott 9
2 Chase Briscoe 14
3 Kyle Larson 5
4 Tyler Reddick 8
5 Austin Cindric 2
6 Michael McDowell 34
7 Chris Buescher 17
8 Alex Bowman 48
9 Joey Hand 15
10 Cole Custer 41
11 Brad Keselowski 6
12 Ross Chastain 1
13 Kyle Busch 18
14 Denny Hamlin 11
15 Martin Truex Jr 19
16 Christopher Bell 20
17 Daniel Suarez 99
18 Joey Logano 22
19 Ryan Blaney 12
20 Austin Dillon 3
21 AJ Allmendinger 16
22 Kurt Busch 45
23 Harrison Burton 21
24 Aric Almirola 10
25 Bubba Wallace 23
26 Josh Bilicki 77
27 Erik Jones 43
28 Kevin Harvick 4
29 William Byron 24
30 Ty Dillon 42
31 Cody Ware 51
32 Todd Gilliland 38
33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
34 Justin Haley 31
35 Corey Lajoie 7
36 Loris Hezemans 27
37 Kyle Tilley 78

More From DraftKings Nation