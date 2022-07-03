How much will the winner of the John Deere Classic win in 2022

With 18 holes remaining, J.T. Poston holds a three-shot lead at the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silivs, Illinois. But a lightly-regarded field also comes with a purse that’s not up to the usual standards of the PGA TOUR.
The players in the Quad Cities this weekend are competing for just $7.1 million. And while a check for $1,278,000 sounds pretty good for a victory, it’s actually well below par for any tour stop that’s not an opposite field event (events that are for TOUR participants that don’t qualify for a major or another limited-entry tournament on the same weekend).
This is actually the smallest amount for any event during the 2021-22 season, with the Mexico Open in May the next-lowest at $7.3 million. But a win still comes with a full exemption on the PGA TOUR through the end of the 2024 season, a spot in the Masters and the PGA Championship in 2023, a berth in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions as well, plus the usual 500 FedEx Cup points for a victory.
Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 John Deere Classic.
2022 John Deere Classic Prize Money
|Place
|Prize Money
|Place
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,278,000.00
|2nd
|$773,900.00
|3rd
|$432,390.00
|4th
|$347,900.00
|5th
|$291,100.00
|6th
|$257,375.00
|7th
|$239,625.00
|8th
|$221,875.00
|9th
|$207,675.00
|10th
|$193,475.00
|11th
|$179,275.00
|12th
|$165,075.00
|13th
|$150,875.00
|14th
|$136,675.00
|15th
|$129,575.00
|16th
|$122,475.00
|17th
|$115,375.00
|18th
|$108,275.00
|19th
|$101,175.00
|20th
|$94,075.00
|21st
|$86,975.00
|22nd
|$79,875.00
|23rd
|$74,195.00
|24th
|$68,515.00
|25th
|$62,835.00
|26th
|$57,155.00
|27th
|$55,025.00
|28th
|$52,895.00
|29th
|$50,765.00
|30th
|$48,635.00
|31st
|$46,505.00
|32nd
|$44,375.00
|33rd
|$42,245.00
|34th
|$40,470.00
|35th
|$38,695.00
|36th
|$36,920.00
|37th
|$35,145.00
|38th
|$33,725.00
|39th
|$32,305.00
|40th
|$30,885.00
|41st
|$29,465.00
|42nd
|$28,045.00
|43rd
|$26,625.00
|44th
|$25,205.00
|45th
|$23,785.00
|46th
|$22,365.00
|47th
|$20,945.00
|48th
|$19,809.00
|49th
|$18,815.00
|50th
|$18,247.00
|51st
|$17,821.00
|52nd
|$17,395.00
|53rd
|$17,111.00
|54th
|$16,827.00
|55th
|$16,685.00
|56th
|$16,543.00
|57th
|$16,401.00
|58th
|$16,259.00
|59th
|$16,117.00
|60th
|$15,975.00
|61st
|$15,833.00
|62nd
|$15,691.00
|63rd
|$15,549.00
|64th
|$15,407.00
|65th
|$15,265.00