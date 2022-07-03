How much will the winner of the John Deere Classic win in 2022

With 18 holes remaining, J.T. Poston holds a three-shot lead at the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silivs, Illinois. But a lightly-regarded field also comes with a purse that’s not up to the usual standards of the PGA TOUR.

The players in the Quad Cities this weekend are competing for just $7.1 million. And while a check for $1,278,000 sounds pretty good for a victory, it’s actually well below par for any tour stop that’s not an opposite field event (events that are for TOUR participants that don’t qualify for a major or another limited-entry tournament on the same weekend).

This is actually the smallest amount for any event during the 2021-22 season, with the Mexico Open in May the next-lowest at $7.3 million. But a win still comes with a full exemption on the PGA TOUR through the end of the 2024 season, a spot in the Masters and the PGA Championship in 2023, a berth in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions as well, plus the usual 500 FedEx Cup points for a victory.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 John Deere Classic.