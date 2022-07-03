Wimbledon 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, July 4

Wimbledon’s fourth round continues on Monday, July 4 as the field continues to narrow in the hunt for the men’s singles title in 2022. Coverage of the event spans across ESPN and is available to watch on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Saturday’s draw will be headlined by No. 2 Rafael Nadal in action as he takes on No. 21 Botic van de Zandschulp. Nadal is a heavy favorite with -700 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Also in action is No. 11 Taylor Fritz, who takes on Jason Kubler in his fourth-round showdown. Fritz is surprisingly a -450 favorite heading into the matchup.

Wimbledon schedule: Monday, July 4

6 a.m. ET

(19) Alex de Minaur vs. Cristian Garín

8:30 a.m. ET

Brandon Nakashima vs. Nick Krygios

9:30 a.m. ET

(11) Taylor Fritz vs. Jason Kubler

12 p.m. ET

(2) Rafael Nadal vs. (21) Botic van de Zandschulp

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Novak Djokovic remains the odds favorite to win the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles event, with odds at -200. He’s followed by Nadal (+450), Kyrgios (+700), and Jannik Sinner (+1600). The complete list of odds for Wimbledon men’s singles, including futures and individual match odds, can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.