Wimbledon 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, July 4

Wimbledon’s fourth round continues on Saturday, July 2 as the field continues to narrow in the hunt for the women’s singles title in 2022. Coverage of the event spans across ESPN and is available to watch on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Alizé Cornet is fresh off her upset of No. 1 Iga Świątek on Saturday and will go head-to-head with Ajla Tomljanović on Monday. Cornet is a slight -125 favorite for this matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll also see a ranked matchup between No. 4 Paula Badosa and No. 16 Simona Halep. Badosa enters as a +165 underdog.

Wimbledon schedule: Monday, July 4

8 a.m. ET

Alizé Cornet vs. Ajla Tomljanović

(17) Elena Rybakina vs. Petra Martić

10:30 a.m. ET

(4) Paula Badosa vs. (16) Simona Halep

11:15 a.m. ET

(20) Amanda Anisimova vs. Harmony Tan

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

With Świątek eliminated, Ons Jabeur is the new odds-on favorite to win the Wimbledon women’s singles draw at +160. Halep follows her at +380 and she is followed by Anisimova at +700. You can find all odds available for the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles bracket on DraftKings Sportsbook.