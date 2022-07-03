Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, July 3

Fourth of July weekend rolls on in the MLB and there’s a full 15-game slate to dive into this afternoon. As always, there’s plenty of team stacks that can earn you big money in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, July 3.

Rays vs. Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m. ET

OF Randy Arozarena ($4,700)

SS Wander Franco ($4,400)

IF Isaac Paredes ($4,300)

OF Harold Ramírez ($2,800)

The Rays clobbered the Blue Jays in both games of their doubleheader on Saturday and are looking to end this rare five-game series with another ‘W’ this afternoon. As is the case almost every game with Tampa Bay batters, there’s tremendous value to be had when making a stack out of their lineup.

Arozarena has averaged 9.5 fantasy points over his last 10 games and has crossed double digits in four of his last five. Meanwhile, Franco homered in the first game of the doubleheader yesterday and is starting to get back in the swing of things since returning from injury. Then there’s Paredes, who has been an absolute monster with eight homers and 15 RBI over the last 10 games for Tampa. Rounding out this stack is Ramírez, who has quietly put together four double-digit fantasy efforts in his last five games. Don’t sleep on the Rays.

Yankees vs. Guardians, 1:40 p.m. ET

OF Aaron Judge ($6,000)

OF Giancarlo Stanton ($5,200)

IF DJ Lemahieu ($4,800)

1B Anthony Rizzo ($4,600)

The Yankees are going for the sweep against the Guardians this afternoon and the usual suspects would make for a good stack.

Newly minted All-Star Game starter Aaron Judge has had an alternating day thing going this week where one day he’s hot and the next day he has nothing. He went 0-4 with two strikeouts in yesterday’s 6-1 victory, so that clearly means he’ll go off this afternoon. The same can be said for Lemahieu, who has been boom or bust in fantasy as of late. Rizzo and Stanton have both gone yard three times each in the last five games and are always a present danger to take an opposing pitcher deep.

Giants vs. White Sox, 4:05 p.m. ET

OF Joc Pederson ($5,300)

1B Brandon Belt ($4,500)

OF Mike Yastrzemski ($4,200)

3B Evan Longoria ($4,000)

The Giants are trying to avoid a sweep at the hands of the White Sox and will have a favorable matchup at the plate this afternoon. Chicago is sending to the mound Lucas Giolito, who has a 5.19 ERA and has given up a combined 17 earned runs in his last three starts.

That’s an opportunity for Pederson to get hot once again as he’s coming off a pretty good showing on Saturday where he went 2-5 with a double and a run. Belt and Yastrzemski have both had their struggles at the plate as of late but could get things going against Giolito this afternoon. Meanwhile, the veteran Longoria has produced five double-digit fantasy outings in his last seven games, tallying three homers and six RBI in those contests.