Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, July 3

We’re have an action packed Sunday in the MLB today as Fourth of July weekend rolls onward. Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, July 3

Brewers vs. Pirates over eight runs (-105)

This has already been a high-scoring series this weekend with the Brew Crew smashing the Pirates 19-2 on Friday before Pittsburgh downing Milwaukee 7-4 on Saturday. Both of these teams are in the top 10 in runs scored over the last week so eight runs seems like an easy bar to get over this afternoon.

Rangers +1.5 vs. Mets (-165)

The Rangers have split the first two games with the Mets in their weekend interleague series and will look to secure another win today. Texas will have Jon Gray on the mound, who has picked up the victory in each of his last three starts while giving up a combined three earned runs throughout that period. He’ll once again keep the Rangers in the game this afternoon and allow them to cover the 1.5-run spread.

The Cubs have taken two off the Red Sox this weekend and are on the verge of completing a surprising sweep this afternoon. The club has been one of the best hitting teams in the majors over the past two weeks, batting .282 collectively with 128 hits in their last 13 contests. Starting pitcher Keegan Thompson has been a bright light in what has been a disappointing first half of the season for the Northsiders and he should carry the team to another victory this afternoon. Take the Cubbies on the ML.

Athletics under 2.5 total runs vs. Mariners (+105)

The A’s were held in check against the Mariners last night, falling in a low scoring 2-1 affair. Their hitters will run into yet another buzzsaw this afternoon when facing Seattle starter Robbie Ray, who has only given up two earned runs in his last four starts. Take the under on Oakland’s team total today.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.