MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, July 3

There are 15 games on the docket for the Sunday MLB schedule today as we continue to work our way through Fourth of July weekend. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Robbie Ray, SEA vs. OAK ($9,300) — Ray has been lights out over his last four starts, giving up just two earned runs throughout that span while striking out 28 batters in the process. Today, he goes up against an Athletics team that was held to just one run in yesterday’s 2-1 victory for the Mariners. Expect a similar result today as Ray becomes a prime DFS pitching option for this afternoon.

Framber Valdez, HOU vs. LAA ($9,100) — Valdez has been a solid fantasy starter this season, averaging 19 points per game. What makes him a desirable add this afternoon is that he’s going up against the Angels, who lead the majors in strikeouts. He has averaged 6.1 strikeouts in his last 10 starts and if things break right for him today, he could rack up double-digit K’s at Minute Maid Park today.

Top Hitters

Dansby Swanson, ATL vs. CIN ($6,100) — Swanson has been a monster at the plate against Cincinnati this weekend. He went 4-5 with a homer and three RBI on Friday and followed that up with yesterday’s performance where he went 3-5 with a stolen base and a run. Ride the hot bat and place him in your order this afternoon.

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. CLE ($6,000) — Judge has had this alternating thing going on in fantasy this week. One day he’ll be the fantasy boon that he’s been all season long and the next day he’ll go 0-fer at the plate. He went 0-4 with two strikeouts in yesterday’s 6-1 victory over the Guardians, meaning that he should have a monster game in the series finale this afternoon.

Value Pitcher

Jon Gray, TEX vs. NYM ($8,100) — Do not sleep on Gray, who has been racking up quality starts for the Rangers as of late. The righty has yielded just four earned runs in his last four starts while racking up 29 K’s in the process. The Rangers have given him plenty of run support during this stretch and that has allowed him the breathing room to go beyond five innings. Consider him for your lineup today and they close out their weekend series against the Mets.

Value Hitter

Isaac Paredes, TB vs. TOR ($4,300) — Paredes has been on an absolute tear for the Rays over the past 10 games, recording 15 hits, eight home runs, and 15 RBI in the process. He’s averaged 16.3 fantasy points per game over that span and presents himself as a quality value add this afternoon.