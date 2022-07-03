Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, July 3

15 games on are tap for Sunday’s MLB slate and that means there are plenty of player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook that can win you big money. We’ll go over a few of our favorites for today.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, July 3

Isaac Paredes over 0.5 RBI (+165)

Paredes has been on an absolute tear for the Rays over the past 10 games, recording 15 hits, eight home runs, and 15 RBI in the process. Coming off a big day in yesterday’s doubleheader against the Blue Jays, it’s hard to imagine the red hot infielder not driving in at least one-run in the series finale this afternoon.

Eric Hosmer over 0.5 hits (-220)

Hosmer had been held hitless in the Padres’ series against the Dodgers this weekend and will be challenged when facing Clayton Kershaw this afternoon. However, he has had success against the L.A. ace, batting .316 through 38 career at bats against him. Hosmer getting at least one hit in this one seems like a layup.

Framber Valdez, over 5.5 strikeouts (+115)

The Astros will go for the sweep against the Angels this afternoon and will send Valdez to the mound as their starter. Valdez has averaged 6.1 strikeouts over his last 10 starts and will have an opportunity to really rack them up today against an Angels team that leads the majors in K’s. Look for him to get at least six once again.

