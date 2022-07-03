Where is the next F1 race after the 2022 British Grand Prix?

Formula One finished up their tenth race of the season at the British Grand Prix on July 3rd. Carlos Sainz took home the win at Silverstone. This is his first victory in the 2022 season, with Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton rounding out the podium.

Formula One will head to Austria for the Austrian Grand Prix on July 10th. The track, known as the Red Bull Ring, consists of 71 laps, each 4.318 km (2.68 miles), for a total of 306.452 km (190.42 miles). The first Grand Prix was held here in 1970. Sainz holds the record for the fastest lap here, recording a time of 1:05.619 in 2020.

Max Verstappen the current favorite to take home the 2022 F1 drivers championship won the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix. Verstappen has won six of ten races heading into Austria. He leads the Drivers standings by 34 points with 181 points, followed by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with 147 points.