When is the next F1 event after the British Grand Prix?

Carlos Sainz took home the win at Silverstone in the 2022 British Grand Prix, marking his first ever victory in F1. Sergio Perez finished second and Lewis Hamilton finished third. This marked Hamilton’s 13th podium at the race, which is a single event record. Pre-race favorite Max Verstappen led a sizable chunk of the race before damage to his car slowed him and he finished seventh.

The drivers will now head to Austria for the 11th race of the season. Next week’s Austrian Grand Prix takes place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. The track consists of 71 laps, each lap is 4.318 km (2.68 miles) for a total of 306.452 km (190.42 miles). There are a possible three DRS zones on this short circuit. Max Verstappen won this race in 2021 by a commanding lead finishing in 1:23:54.543. Valtteri Bottas who was with Mercedes last season came in second, finishing +17.973s behind Verstappen.

Odds have not opened yet, but Max Verstappen is likely to be the favorite in spite of his struggles at Silverstone.