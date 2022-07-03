Tour de France results: Who won stage 3, who leads overall standings

The 2022 Tour de France wrapped up its Danish stages on Sunday and Dylan Groenewegen has claimed Stage 3. He won a photo finish over Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen to get the stage and the €11,000 prize. Given the close finish, van Aert retains his yellow jersey lead over Yves Lampaert, who remains in second place.

All three finishers were among the favorites to claim the stage win. Groenewegen was +700 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the stage, van Aert was +550 and Philipsen was +650. The pre-stage favorite was Fabio Jakobsen at +125. He finished fifth as part of the final sprint.

Monday will be a transfer day as the teams make their way to France. Stage 4 gets underway at Dunkirk on Tuesday, July 5 with a 7 a.m. start time.

Below are the top ten finishers from Stage 3.

Stage 3 top finishers