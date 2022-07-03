Tour de France, Stage 3: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France wraps up its run through Denmark on Sunday with Stage 3. The third stage opens in Velje and ends in Sønderborg. The flat course is 182 kilometers and will be followed on Monday with a transfer day to France. Peacock coverage starts at 6:30 a.m. ET and USA Network will pick up TV coverage at 8 a.m.

Fabio Jakobsen won the second stage, which was a flat course from Roskilde to Nyborg. He won it on a last minute sprint to the finish. Wout van Aert finished second and beat Yves Lampaert by enough time to claim the yellow jersey. Pre-Tour favorite Tadej Pogačar remains third in spite of a blown tire. He went down in the final three kilometers of Stage 2, which means he claimed the same time as the group leader and thus did not lose precious seconds.

Jakobsen was the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Saturday’s flat stage and is once again favored in Stage 3. Jakobsen is +125 to win the stage and is followed by van Aert at +550, Jasper Philipsen at +650, and Dylan Groenewegen at +700.

TV schedule

Date: Sunday, July 3

Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

Current leaderboard

Wout van Aert: 4 hours, 49 minutes, 50 seconds Yves Lampaert: 1 second behind Tadej Pogačar: 8 seconds Filippo Ganna: 11 seconds Mads Pedersen: 12 seconds Mathieu van der Poel: 14 seconds Jonas Vingegaard: 16 seconds Primož Roglič: 17 seconds Bauke Mollema: 18 seconds Dylan Teuns: 21 seconds

Prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300

Stage winner

Fabio Jakobsen: +125

Wout van Aert: +550

Jasper Philipsen: +650

Dylan Groenewegen: +700

Mads Pedersen: +750

Caleb Ewan: +750

Peter Sagan: +1600

Danny Van Poppel: +2000

Matthieu van der Poel: +2800

Alberto Dainese: +3500

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -150

Primož Roglič: +400

Jonas Vingegaard: +400

Geraint Thomas: +1400

Alexander Vlasov: +2000

Daniel Martinez: +2500

Adam Yates: +3500

Ben O’Connor: +4000

Enric Mas Nicolau: +5000

Wout van Aert: +5000