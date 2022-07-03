Tour de France, Stage 3: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France wraps up its run through Denmark on Sunday with Stage 3. The third stage opens in Velje and ends in Sønderborg. The flat course is 182 kilometers and will be followed on Monday with a transfer day to France. Peacock coverage starts at 6:30 a.m. ET and USA Network will pick up TV coverage at 8 a.m.
Fabio Jakobsen won the second stage, which was a flat course from Roskilde to Nyborg. He won it on a last minute sprint to the finish. Wout van Aert finished second and beat Yves Lampaert by enough time to claim the yellow jersey. Pre-Tour favorite Tadej Pogačar remains third in spite of a blown tire. He went down in the final three kilometers of Stage 2, which means he claimed the same time as the group leader and thus did not lose precious seconds.
Jakobsen was the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Saturday’s flat stage and is once again favored in Stage 3. Jakobsen is +125 to win the stage and is followed by van Aert at +550, Jasper Philipsen at +650, and Dylan Groenewegen at +700.
TV schedule
Date: Sunday, July 3
Time: 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
Current leaderboard
- Wout van Aert: 4 hours, 49 minutes, 50 seconds
- Yves Lampaert: 1 second behind
- Tadej Pogačar: 8 seconds
- Filippo Ganna: 11 seconds
- Mads Pedersen: 12 seconds
- Mathieu van der Poel: 14 seconds
- Jonas Vingegaard: 16 seconds
- Primož Roglič: 17 seconds
- Bauke Mollema: 18 seconds
- Dylan Teuns: 21 seconds
Prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Fabio Jakobsen: +125
Wout van Aert: +550
Jasper Philipsen: +650
Dylan Groenewegen: +700
Mads Pedersen: +750
Caleb Ewan: +750
Peter Sagan: +1600
Danny Van Poppel: +2000
Matthieu van der Poel: +2800
Alberto Dainese: +3500
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -150
Primož Roglič: +400
Jonas Vingegaard: +400
Geraint Thomas: +1400
Alexander Vlasov: +2000
Daniel Martinez: +2500
Adam Yates: +3500
Ben O’Connor: +4000
Enric Mas Nicolau: +5000
Wout van Aert: +5000