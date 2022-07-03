 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. We break down what you need to know.

The second week of the Wimbledon singles tournament starts Sunday, July 3. Arguably the marquee match of the day will feature No. 5 seed Carlos Alcaraz against No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner. The match is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. ET on Centre Court. ESPN and ESPN+ will have coverage.

Alcaraz has reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in his career with a straight sets win over Oscar Otte; 6-3, 6-1, 6-2. He has previously reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open and French Open. He is a -280 favorite in the match against Sinner on DraftKings Sportsbook and has won both previous head-to-head matches. He is betting at +1000 to win the tournament.

Sinner reached the Round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time in his career after a straight sets victory over John Isner; 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. Previously Sinner has made the quarterfinals of the 2020 French Open and 2022 Australian Open. He is betting at +225 in his match against Alcaraz and is +6500 to win the tournament.

