How to watch Novak Djokovic in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Wimbledon is entering its second week with the Round of 16 underway in London. Top seed and three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will be in action taking on unseeded Tim van Rijthoven. The match is scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. ET on Centre Court and will air on ESPN. It will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Djokovic is a -2000 favorite in the match and a -200 favorite to win his fourth consecutive Wimbledon on DraftKings Sportsbook and van Rijthoven is a +950 underdog.

There has never been a head-to-head matchup between Djokovic and van Rijthoven. Djokovic has won Wimbledon six times (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021) and reached the round of 16 with a straight sets victory over Miomir Kecmanovic; 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic with the lob to win the second set ‼️ pic.twitter.com/4ddhC24Jri — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2022

He has a 19-5 record this year and has been a finalist at the Australian Open and a semifinalist at the French Open this season.

Tim van Rijthoven is ranked 104 in the world. He received a wild card to get into Wimbledon, his first-ever appearance in a Grand Slam tournament. He advanced to the fourth round after a straight sets win over No. 22 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili. van Rijthoven is 30-13 this season with a 8-1 record on grass.