How to watch Jacob deGrom rehab start on Sunday for St. Lucie Mets

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is inching towards his long anticipated return and will make a pit stop in the minors on his way back to the big leagues. Today, deGrom will make a rehab start for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets as they face the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Single-A affiliate for the Miami Marlins. The game will begin at 6:10 p.m. ET and fans will be able to stream this game on MiLB.tv with a subscription.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been out of action for nearly one year this month as an elbow injury sidelined him for the remainder of the 2021 season. He made two starts during spring training of this season before a stress reaction in his right shoulder placed him right back on the shelf. For today’s start, deGrom is scheduled to throw just two innings and around 25 pitches.

This is exciting news for Mets fans as the calvary is arriving as we hit the midway point of the season. Fellow multi-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer just did his rehab start for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies last week and is set to join the major league roster soon.

How to watch Jacob deGrom rehab start

Game: St. Lucie Mets vs. Jupiter Hammerheads

Date: Sunday, July 3

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: MiLB.tv