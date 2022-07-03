Lightning trade D Ryan McDonagh to Predators

The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded D Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators for D Philippe Myers and F Grant Mismash. The Bolts came close to three-peating last month but fell to the Colorado Avalanche in six games in the Stanley Cup Final. Now, the paused dynasty need to focus on getting under the cap, and moving McDonagh was one of their best options.

McDonagh’s cap charge for next season was $6.75 million, and for a team pressing up against the limit this will take away some pressure. Recently-acquired forward Nick Paul just signed a seven-year extension with a $3.15 million AAV, but now unrestricted free agent Ondrej Palat might be back in play for the team. Palat was making $5.3 million per year, but might come back for less.

In McDonagh the Preds get a potential top-pair blue-liner with championship experience. In 71 regular season games he had 26 points and was a +15 on the season. The 33-year-old still has plenty in the tank, and could be part of a Cup run for a team that would like to be in the mix with the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers next May and June.

Myers has played parts of four season for the Philadelphia Flyers and the Preds, while Mishmash was the 2nd round pick of Nashville in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft but has yet to plan an NHL game.