Report: Bulls sign PG Goran Dragic to one-year deal

The Chicago Bulls and PG Goran Dragic have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $2.9 million, per Shams Charania. Dragic was with the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors last season, appearing in only 21 games due to injuries.

Dragic is 36 years old, so there’s not much you can expect from the veteran at this point in his career. However, when healthy, Dragic can serve as a solid backup PG. In the Bulls case, Dragic is more of a depth move, someone who can step up if Lonzo Ball’s knee isn’t 100% by the 2022-23 season. Plus, Alex Caruso also missed extended time due to injury last season. Dragic will likely be the third PG and fifth guard behind Ball, Caruso, Zach LaVine, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.

The last full season Dragic played was back in 2017-18 with the Miami Heat, when he was voted to the All-Star team in the East. Since then, Dragic hasn’t been able to string together a full season and has mostly came off the bench as a reserve. If Dragic can stay healthy, he’s an asset as a mentor to younger guards (Dosunmu, White) and can also facilitate and provide some offense.