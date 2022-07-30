Kadarius Toney injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney had an up-and-down rookie season that carried over into the offseason. The Giants took him No. 20 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and expected big things from him in year one. Not that there is a new coaching staff in place, Toney will need to prove that he deserves a spot on the roster. The new regime didn’t draft him and as we’ve seen in the past they won't hesitate to move on if they feel he doesn’t fit.

Kadarius Toney’s injury

Injury suffered: Arthroscopic Knee Procedure, Shoulder

When it happened: N/A

Toney missed a total of seven games last season with various injuries but didn’t miss time with the knee injury. He did miss OTA’s after having the knee procedure, but it was minor, so it shouldn’t have lingering effects.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Toney is back and ready to go for training camp. He made some noise on the first day of camp with a nice catch in the red zone, according to NJ.com. He missed voluntary workouts during the summer, which made headlines and was mentioned in trade rumors. Toney seems locked in and ready to go now, and is poised for a big year with first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

The second-year wide receiver only played in 10 games last season, catching 39 passes for 420 yards and no touchdowns. Toney should have a better season playing under Brian Daboll, but the big question is — can he stay healthy? Until he proves that he can, Toney will likely be a bench option in fantasy, maybe a flex depending on the league.