Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Q1 results: Lewis Hamilton led the field with a lap time of 1:18.374, followed by George Russell (+0.033) and Carlos Sainz (+0.060).

Yuki Tsunoda, Alexander Albon, Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly and Nicholas Latifi were eliminated.

Formula One racing has arrived in Hungary this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Hungaroring, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10 a.m. ET., also on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Ahead of qualifying, Charles Leclerc stands as the favorite to win, with odds at +120. It’s a nice change of pace from Max Verstappen (+200), who has been a weekly favorite. It’s no wonder, too, with his dominance in the F1 standings. He leads the field with seven wins this season, while Leclerc sits as the only other driver with multiple F1 wins in 2022 (Bahrain, Australia, Austria).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Hungarian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.