Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set Sunday’s race at Hungaroring.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 29, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Q1 results: Lewis Hamilton led the field with a lap time of 1:18.374, followed by George Russell (+0.033) and Carlos Sainz (+0.060).

Yuki Tsunoda, Alexander Albon, Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly and Nicholas Latifi were eliminated.

Formula One racing has arrived in Hungary this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Hungaroring, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10 a.m. ET., also on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Ahead of qualifying, Charles Leclerc stands as the favorite to win, with odds at +120. It’s a nice change of pace from Max Verstappen (+200), who has been a weekly favorite. It’s no wonder, too, with his dominance in the F1 standings. He leads the field with seven wins this season, while Leclerc sits as the only other driver with multiple F1 wins in 2022 (Bahrain, Australia, Austria).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Hungarian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 Hungarian Grand Prix entry list

Car # Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren
4 Lando Norris McLaren
5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin
6 Nicholas Latifi Williams
10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull
14 Fernando Alonso Alpine
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
23 Alexander Albon Williams
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
63 George Russell Mercedes
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo

