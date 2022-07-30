Matt Stafford injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is fresh off from leading his team to a Super Bowl victory earlier this year. The signal-caller made some big plays during the playoffs and Super Bowl to get the victory. The Rams brought in wide receiver Allen Robinson to help with the offense. If healthy, can the Rams run it back one more time?

Matthew Stafford’s injury

Injury suffered: Elbow

When it happened: N/A

Stafford received an anti-inflammatory shot in his elbow during the offseason that kept him from throwing during OTA’s back in June. Stafford didn’t have to miss time during the season with the elbow injury.

Latest news ahead of training camp

After missing OTA’s, Stafford is back and ready to go for training camp. Head coach Sean Mcvay said he is on a pitch count during camp, according to NFL.com. He did say that Stafford didn’t reach the pitch count during the first day of camp. The situation will remain fluid as the workload increases.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Stafford was dominant in his first season with the Rams, passing for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns, and a 67 percent completion percentage. There is a belief that Stafford will be even better this season with a deeper understanding of the Rams’ offense. Copper Kupp is back, and with Robinson in the fold, expect Stafford to have the same number if not better than last season.